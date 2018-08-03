Jailers screened former 3 Doors Down bassist’s mail. Now he faces more charges.

The original 3 Doors Down bassist is now facing more drug charges, even though he’s already in jail.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has brought charges against Robert Todd Harrell for introduction of narcotics into a correctional facility, sheriff’s spokesperson Marcia Hill said in a press release.

The drugs were found during screening of the incoming mail to the Jackson County jail, Hill said.

Harrell is in jail on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested in June after deputies responded to his St. Martin home when an alarm went off, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said at the time.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Harrell’s wife told deputies they had gotten into a fight, Ezell said. When deputies saw guns and drugs, they called the narcotics unit, which got a search warrant, he said. He was arrested on the firearm charge as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence/simple assault.

Harrell previously served two years in prison for causing a deadly 2013 crash in Nashville while speeding. The judge sentenced him to two years in prison and six years probation.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

If convicted, Harrell could receive up to a seven-year sentence.