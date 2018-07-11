Jermaine Prince Posey
Gulfport police are searching for a 2nd suspect in 3rd Street shooting

By Yolanda Cruz

July 11, 2018 02:56 PM

Gulfport police are searching for a second person wanted in connection to a shooting on Sunday.

Jermaine Prince Posey, 36, is wanted as a suspect, Chief Leonard Papania said in a press release.

Papania said Monday one person was shot after an altercation on the 600 block of Third Street.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and treated.

Papania said not to approach Posey, as he is considered "armed and dangerous."

One person of interest, Ricky McDonald, turned himself in to police Tuesday without incident, Deputy Chief Chris Loposser told the Sun Herald on Wednesday.

He is held at the Harrison County jail on a charge of aggravated assault. Judge Brandon Ladner set McDonald's bond at $1 million.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5900.

Members of the Gulfport Police Department investigate a shooting on 20th Street in Gulfport on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. A suspect was arrested that day on an attempted murder charge.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

