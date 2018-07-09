Ricky McDonald
Police need help after fight leads to shooting in Gulfport, cops say

By Jeff Clark

July 09, 2018 01:15 PM

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said in a news release that one person was shot Sunday evening after an altercation.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of 3rd Street.

Papania said officer responded to a call regarding a shooting and found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital and treated.

Papania said Ricky McDonald, 44, is a person of interest being sought in connection with the shooting. He said to not approach McDonald as he is considered "armed and dangerous."

If you have any information on the shooting, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5900.

