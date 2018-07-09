Gautier woman drove getaway car in armed holdup and got the victim's credit card, cops say

Investigators have identified a Gautier woman as the driver of the getaway vehicle in a car wash holdup involving a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol, according to police.
Officials say tips in response to a Picayune Police Department Facebook post and video surveillance identified the woman and the two armed men. Picayune Police say the men have been arrested in North Carolina after a pursuit in which shots were fired at two deputies.
The holdup in Picayune was at a car wash on Mississippi 11 on June 24.
Brittany Danielle Martin, 25, of Gautier, drove the getaway vehicle in the car wash heist, police said. She's also accused of using one of the victim's credit cards at a store in Slidell, Picayune Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Magri said.
Police released pictures from video footage July 3 that allegedly shows Martin using one of the car-wash victim's credit cards. At the time, police did not know Martin's name.
It's unclear where Martin is, but she has agreed to turn herself in this week, Picayune Police said Monday. In an armed robbery, everyone involved faces the same charge.
A man had stopped at the car wash about 11:30 a.m. that Sunday and got out of his car in one of the car wash stalls. The victim told police two men walked up and demanded his property and said one of them pointed a sawed-off shotgun at him and the other man had a pistol by his waist.
The victim told police he gave the men a money clip with credit cards and about $120 in cash, Magri told the Sun Herald at the time. The men left in a Nissan driven by a blonde woman.
The two men have been arrested in Caldwell County, North Carolina, where they are also accused of fleeing from a traffic stop while one of them fired shots at two deputies.
The men, both North Carolina residents, were taken into custody on unrelated charges on July 2.
Lonnie Phillip Bentley, 24, of Lenoir, and Andrew James Paris, 31, of Granite Falls, were arrested after they reportedly fled from deputies, according to WRJW Radio in Picayune.
A Caldwell County deputy sheriff tried to stop a pickup the men were traveling in when Parris began shooting at law enforcement, newstopicnews.com reports.
Bentley and Pariss were in a pickup stolen in North Carolina and the shots fired did not strike the deputies, Picayune Police Det. Rhonda Poche Johnson said Monday.
The men also were in possession of a Mustang reported stolen on the Mississippi Coast, Johnson said.
North Carolina deputies arrested Pariss, 31, on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.
They arrested Bentley, 24, on a charge of felony speeding to elude arrest.
Both men are held for Picayune police. Their extraditions are pending.
Comments