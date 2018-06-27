He stopped to wash his car and was met by a sawed-off shotgun, Picayune cops say

A man had hoped to clean his car at a Picayune car wash on Mississippi 11 on Sunday but ended up being robbed, officials say.
Police are now asking for the public's help in finding the alleged robbers.
The man stopped at the business about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and got out of his car in one of the car stalls, Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Magri said.
Two men approached him demanding his property, Magri said. One of the men pointed a sawed off shotgun at the man, while the other had a pistol by his waist.
Magri said the man handed over a money clip with credit cards and about $120 in cash. The two men then left in a silver or gray four-door Nissan vehicle driven by a blonde woman and left, Magri said.
He said one of the men is described as being "tall and skinny with tattoos on both arms with brown hair and bad teeth." He said the other man is "short and skinny with blonde hair with a fade hair cut." The men are believed to be in their 20s or 30s, Magri said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411 or Pearl River County Crime Stoppers at 601-799-2583.
