Shooting at Gulfport's Prudie Circle leaves one person in critical condition, police say

Gulfport police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Deputy Chief Chris Loposser said one person was shot in the 12000 block of Prudie Circle just after midnight on Wednesday.

Loposser said police received a report of a shooting and arrived on the scene to find a male who had been shot. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Loposser said a bag of marijuana and "other items" were found near the crime scene.

"I don't believe that this shooting was the result of a domestic incident and I do not believe that it was a random shooting," he said. "We are interviewing witnesses in an attempt to determine a suspect."

The shooting victim, Loposser said, was listed in critical condition last night.

"The last we heard, the victim had stabilized but he had some significant internal injuries as a result of the shooting," Loposser said.

The name of the person has not been released by Gulfport police.

The Prudie Circle area was the location of another shooting and viral fight video in the past couple of years.