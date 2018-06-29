Human remains found in home of missing Pearl River County woman. Now her husband is missing.

Kathleen Bowman's adult children haven't seen or heard from her for more than six weeks, since Mother's Day.
Now, her husband has disappeared and deputies have found human remains in the couple's home at on Owl Hoot Road.
Both are 61 years old and considered missing.
It's unclear if the remains are those of the woman, so investigators will consider her missing until crime lab tests confirm whether or not the remains are hers, Sheriff's Chief Investigator Marc Ogden said.
The discovery of the remains late Thursday came after Kathleen Bowman's family asked the Pearl River County Sheriff's Department to check on her, Ogden said. They spent Mother's Day with her on May 13 but have not been able to reach her or contact her by phone since then, he said.
Deputies went to the house on Wednesday and found Bowman outside, cutting his grass. He told deputies his wife wasn't home, Ogden said.
Investigators received information that raised suspicions, leading them back to the home with a search warrant on Thursday. Ogden declined to discuss that information, saying he did not want to jeopardize the investigation by putting out too many details.
Initial investigation confirms the remains were human, Ogden said. DNA tests at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory will be performed in hopes of confirming an identity.
"It could be weeks or months before we know," Ogden said.
The couple's car is also missing. They own a white 2006 Nissan Maxima with a Mississippi handicapped tag number D2745.
Kathleen Bowman is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 200 pounds, Ogden said.
Charles Bowman is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 185 pounds.
Anyone who sees them or the car or has information that can help is asked to call their local law enforcement office or the sheriff's department at 601-798-5528.
