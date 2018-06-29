Wanted woman was the getaway driver for an armed store holdup in Moss Point, cops say

A curly-haired woman is believed to be the getaway driver for an armed robber who held up a dollar store on Main Street.
Investigators believe the unidentified woman drove Dasia Monique Davis to the Family Dollar on Main Street, where Davis allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint about 1:07 p.m. on June 19, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
Davis, who reportedly wore a "Deadpool" backpack when she robbed the store, was identified through a tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, Ashley said. Police arrested Davis on June 22.
Police released a surveillance picture of the alleged driver on Friday.
The woman has reddish-brown hair and may have a large tattoo on her upper right thigh, Ashley said.
She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs between 130 and 165 pounds.
To give a tip, call Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.
You can give an anonymous tip, and qualify for a reward, if you call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or visit its website, mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Call lines and the website allow tipsters to remain anonymous, even while collecting a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Davis also is suspected in the attempted armed robberies the next night of Raising Canes and a McDonald's in Pascagoula.
Police have said the getaway car in all three robberies was a silver or gray vehicle.
