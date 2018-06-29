Police say this woman is sought as a second suspect in the armed robbery of a Family Dollar Store on Main Street in Moss Point on June 19. Dasia Monique Davis was arrested last week. Police want help to identify this second woman.
Police say this woman is sought as a second suspect in the armed robbery of a Family Dollar Store on Main Street in Moss Point on June 19. Dasia Monique Davis was arrested last week. Police want help to identify this second woman. - Moss Point Police Department
Police say this woman is sought as a second suspect in the armed robbery of a Family Dollar Store on Main Street in Moss Point on June 19. Dasia Monique Davis was arrested last week. Police want help to identify this second woman. - Moss Point Police Department

Crime

Wanted woman was the getaway driver for an armed store holdup in Moss Point, cops say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

June 29, 2018 12:05 PM

Moss Point

A curly-haired woman is believed to be the getaway driver for an armed robber who held up a dollar store on Main Street.

Investigators believe the unidentified woman drove Dasia Monique Davis to the Family Dollar on Main Street, where Davis allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint about 1:07 p.m. on June 19, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.

Davis, who reportedly wore a "Deadpool" backpack when she robbed the store, was identified through a tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, Ashley said. Police arrested Davis on June 22.

Police released a surveillance picture of the alleged driver on Friday.

The woman has reddish-brown hair and may have a large tattoo on her upper right thigh, Ashley said.

She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs between 130 and 165 pounds.

To give a tip, call Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.

You can give an anonymous tip, and qualify for a reward, if you call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or visit its website, mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Call lines and the website allow tipsters to remain anonymous, even while collecting a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Davis also is suspected in the attempted armed robberies the next night of Raising Canes and a McDonald's in Pascagoula.

Police have said the getaway car in all three robberies was a silver or gray vehicle.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Former Moss Point resident David Wright tells people gathered at a press conference at Moss Point City Hall that they are part of the problem with the city’s crime if they don’t help police when they know something about a crime.

By

  Comments  