She wore a 'Deadpool' backpack while robbing a store, police say. But she's suspected in other crimes.

Update June 25:
Moss Point and Pascagoula police have arrested a woman they suspect in three armed robberies that happened last week.
Dasia Monique Davis of Moss Point faces two counts of armed robbery and other misdemeanor charges after she was found during a traffic stop in Pascagoula on June 21, Moss Point police said.
Police say a woman wearing a "Deadpool" backpack held up the Family Dollar Store in Moss Point just after 1 p.m. June 19 and left in a silver or grey vehicle with an unknown driver. The next evening, the Raising Canes and McDonald's reported armed robbery attempted at their drive-thrus. The suspect and vehicle descriptions were similar to the first robbery, police said.
Original story:
Moss Point police are investigating an armed robbery of a discount store on Main Street.
Chief Brandon Ashley said in a news release that someone entered the Family Dollar Store at 3544 Main St. around 1 p.m. Tuesday with a firearm.
A store employee told police that a woman carrying a "Deadpool" backpack robbed the store and left with an undetermined amount of cash and fled the store parking lot in a silver or gray vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Security camera footage shows the person of interest entering the store.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.
Comments