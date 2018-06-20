She entered the Moss Point store in a hoodie and wearing a backpack. She didn't leave empty-handed.

Moss Point police are investigating an armed robbery of a discount store located on Main Street.
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a news release that someone entered the Family Dollar Store at 3544 Main Street around 1 p.m. on Tuesday with a firearm.
A store employee told police that a woman carrying a "Deadpool" backpack robbed the store and left with an undetermined amount of cash and fled the store parking lot in a silver or gray vehicle.
No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.
Security camera footage shows the person of interest entering the store.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.
