11 heifers are missing from Stone County. Have seen them?
The Stone County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating missing cattle.
The 11 heifers were last seen at a cattle ranch on Wire Road West near Beaver Pond Road in Stone County, according to a sheriff’s department Facebook post.
The cattle went missing between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to Capt. Ray Boggs.
Deputies suspect that the heifers may have been stolen.
If you spot the animals or have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Stone County Sheriff Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
