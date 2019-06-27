Stone County
25-year-old man dead after shooting outside Wiggins apartment complex
A man is dead after a Wednesday evening shooting in Stone County.
Martin Luther Atkinson Jr., 25, was shot outside of Wiggins Apartments on McGregor Street, according to Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry.
Atkinson Jr. was taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where he was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m., Flurry said.
Wiggins police are interviewing two persons of interest, but there have been no charges filed in the case.
If you have any information, contact the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444.
