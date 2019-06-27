25-year-old man dead after shooting outside Wiggins apartment complex

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man is dead after a Wednesday evening shooting in Stone County.

Martin Luther Atkinson Jr., 25, was shot outside of Wiggins Apartments on McGregor Street, according to Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry.

Atkinson Jr. was taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where he was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m., Flurry said.

Wiggins police are interviewing two persons of interest, but there have been no charges filed in the case.

If you have any information, contact the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444.