Stone County man missing for 3 weeks may be ‘in grave danger.’ Officials upgrade his case.

The missing person case of a Perkinston man has been upgraded, with authorities believing he may be in danger, a Stone County sheriff’s detective said.
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for information that helps find 37-year-old Robert “Bruce” Hariel, Stone County Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs said.
Hariel disappeared more than three weeks ago and has no car, Boggs said.
A tip about a week ago led to multiple searches in and around Black Creek in Perry County, where Fairley Bridge Road crosses the river. Neither Hariel nor his remains were found. The area is northeast of Stone County and also is heavily wooded and part of the De Soto National Forest.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“We have gone from categorizing him from a missing person to possibly in grave danger,” Boggs said.
Hariel was reported missing Jan. 11. He was last seen with a man that investigators have identified but have not charged with a crime.
Within a couple of weeks, investigators learned Hariel reportedly was last seen at Black Creek.
A dive team from the Petal Fire Department, Perry County deputies and fish and wildlife agents searched for him on land and in the water.
Deputies have followed all leads but no new information is coming in, Boggs said.
“If anyone has seen something, heard something or knows something, please call Crime Stoppers,” he said.
Hariel is 5-foot-9, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
To reach Crime Stoppers, call 1-877-787-7858 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. All tips can be given anonymously, even for tipsters who qualify for a cash reward.
Comments