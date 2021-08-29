Jackson County

‘Things are getting a little weird.’ Police find goat at abandoned Coast bank ahead of Ida

Moss Point police found a runaway goat on Sunday as Hurricane Ida approached.
Moss Point police found a runaway goat on Sunday as Hurricane Ida approached. Moss Point Police

“Things are getting a little weird!”

That was the message the Moss Point Police Department had for the owner of a stray goat on Sunday as Hurricane Ida neared landfall.

Police started the day Sunday trying to find the owner of a goat and dog standing under a bank drive-thru. They posted a photo on Facebook and asked the public for help.

“If you relocated your goat to the abandoned bank on Kreole Avenue for safe shelter, please come back for it,” the post said.

A gray Nissan truck was parked next to the animals and police warned the owner of possible damage.

The “goat is eating your bumper. Please come move your vehicle.”

Police said the stray goat was rescued about 1 p.m. The animal had escaped and ran away from its owner.

