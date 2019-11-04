Meridian official turns down Pascagoula city manager position, mayor says

Meridian Chief Administrative Officer Richie McAlister has been offered the position of city manager in Pascagoula, but plans to turn down the offer, Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said Thursday.

Bland said McAlister had approached him before applying for the position.

Frank Corder, Pascagoula’s acting city manager, said the city council discussed three potential candidates Wednesday night and voted to make an offer to one of them.

Corder said the names of the potential candidates were not public and he could not say who was being offered the position because it was a personnel matter.

Matt Parker, a Pascagoula city council member, did not say who was offered the position but confirmed McAlister was under consideration.

McAlister was named CAO of Meridian in December of 2015, succeeding Mike McGrevey.

He had previously served as Bland’s assistant for two and a half years.

McAlister has been involved in an ongoing feud with Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann, who in April proposed the elimination of McAlister’s salary.

The council voted 3-2 in favor of the pay cut, but Bland vetoed the order.

“I delight in Richie’s decision to stay on as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Meridian,” Bland said in a statement Thursday evening. “In his role as CAO, he has helped me manage our team towards a position of fiscal strength and economic opportunity. He has helped me set the table for our City’s continued growth with respect to many of the projects I look forward to completing. Our jobs are not done. We are on the cusp of greatness in Meridian and many of our successes would not be possible without his leadership as a key member of my team. His tenacity, fire, ability to stay focused on the goals and business of the City and unrelenting passion to get the job done is beyond reproach.”

McAlister was not immediately available for comment.