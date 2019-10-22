After Coast police chief voted in as city manager, he says he’s retiring — again

Kenny Johnson may be back in Pascagoula as interim city manager, but not for long.

Just two weeks after city leaders voted 4 to 3 in favor of appointing the city’s longtime police chief to serve as interim city manager, Johnson informed the city of his plans to retire, effective Oct. 31.

Johnson made his intentions known in a message to city officials Monday, saying he made the decision to go forward with his retirement after a meeting with the state’s public employee’s retirement system, or PERS.

In his message, Johnson thanked the city for the years he has been “blessed” to serve the Flagship City.

His retirement announcement is one of two in the last three weeks.

Just a week before his Oct. 8 appointment to interim city manager, Johnson had announced plans to retire as police chief, effective Oct. 31.

Pascagoula needed an interim city manager to replace Ryan Frederic, who served as both the city attorney and city manager, when he abruptly announced his plans to go on medical leave.

Johnson’s retirement as police chief came as a surprise to his community of supporters.

The Sun Herald reached out to Johnson for comment, but has not heard back from him.

Though Johnson is retiring at the end of the month, the city has been interviewing candidates for the city manager job.

The city voted Oct. 9 to remove the dual role of city manager and city attorney from Frederic’s position, so if he returns he would serve only as city attorney.

Mayor Dane Maxwell told the Sun Herald in an earlier interview this month that the city had already been interviewing potential candidates to fill the city manager’s post.