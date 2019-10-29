After heated 4-hour meeting, Ocean Springs decides controversy over 3 trees on Front Beach

The battle for the fate of three Live oak trees turned the city hall boardroom into a courtroom for more than four hours Tuesday.

At a special meeting, the Board of Aldermen voted 5-2 to deny the appeal of the Tree Committee’s decision in June allowing the removal of three Live oaks at 209 Front Beach Drive. That means the trees can be cut down.

Aldermen Robert Blackman and Michael Impey voted in favor of the appeal.

It’s a saga that’s been going on since February, and both sides were presented in front of a packed board room.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One side, led by Chief Justice of Mississippi’s Supreme Court Mike Randolph who owns property next door to the home, believes the trees should be saved. Randolph brought before the board multiple “expert witnesses” including an arborist, community members, lawyers and multiple architects.

Jaklyn Wrigley, a local attorney who lives across the street from the property, originally filed the appeal of on behalf of all of those who opposed the decision.

“I would love nothing more than to see all of you preserve the character and what makes Ocean Springs special,” she said. “I really just want you to follow the law.”

Randolph commanded the room as his own courtroom for nearly three and a half hours. At one point, Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson asked the chief justice to wrap up his arguments and witnesses.

“It’s been three hours,” Dobson said.

“The trees have been here for 300 years,” Randolph replied.

Debra Littlepage, who now owns the property where the trees are, then took the podium with her lawyer and two experts. She said that she loved Ocean Springs and the trees, but this was something necessary for her to build her home.

“We wouldn’t have a city without cutting down trees,” Littlepage said. “We would have no Ocean Springs. It happens because people want to live and have a beautiful home.”

She then recounted all of the previous meetings on the issue, many of them lengthy and some having to be adjourned due to “unsuccessful attempts to restore order.”

“The entire public was heard, but we weren’t heard,” Littlepage said.

After more than four hours, the board went into executive session to discuss litigation. Twenty minutes later, they returned to the boardroom.

It was asked of Littlepage if she would reconsider designing the house. Her answer was no.

With no sight of mediation, the board decided to take it to a vote.

“That was our plan was to see if there was any leeway, and obviously there’s not,” Alderman John Gill said. “We’ve been through this for six, seven months? I think the board is ready to move on; it’s time to move on.”

But the saga could continue. Wrigley said she plans on filing a bill of exceptions in Jackson County Circuit Court.