Ocean Springs neighbors ‘up in arms’ over plans to cut down 3 Live oaks on Front Beach

Residents of Ocean Springs are serious about protecting their Live oaks, so much so that a major beach battle has been brewing since at least February over protected trees on Front Beach Drive.

The fight comes to a head at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a special meeting the Board of Aldermen will hold. Aldermen will hear an appeal of the Tree Committee’s decision in June allowing the removal of three Live oaks at 209 Front Beach, a lot on the western end of the scenic road.

On one side are the prospective seller and buyer of the property, who say the oaks need to be moved to make way for a house.

Opposing removal of the oaks are beach property owners and city residents who believe Live oaks are the heart of the city’s charm. They say people should work around the trees.

The chief justice of Mississippi’s Supreme Court, Mike Randolph, owns property next door and is one of the residents leading the opposition.

Randolph did not respond Monday to a message from the Sun Herald. The media company also has not heard back from the prospective buyer of the lot, Debra Littlepage. The lot’s owner, John Bosco, said he did not want to talk about the issue.

Bosco told the Tree Committee in June that Randolph and another neighbor offered to buy the property, but their price was too low. Littlepage made an acceptable offer in January, he said. Her house plans mean the trees would have to be removed.

Two of the oaks sit on the front of the lot, visible from the street and beach. One of those trees is deceased, says a tree expert Littlepage hired. The tree is hollow from the crown to the trunk, arborist Eric Nolan found.

Randolph sought the opinion of an arborist who said the trees are not deceased.

Littlepage told the Tree Committee only about half of the lot’s buildable area could be used for a house if she leaves the trees.

The Tree Committee minutes from June say, “She noted her own financial hardship to date, stating that this process has cost her significantly already in terms of time, legal costs, and costs of other experts.”

Opponents of removal point out a house sat on the lot before Hurricane Katrina.

They believe if Ocean Springs is to maintain its charm, the city must enforce the tree ordinance by requiring property owners to work around Live oaks. Otherwise, they say, the oaks will disappear over time.

Bob Smith, a resident who opposes removal, said several meetings over the issue have featured packed houses and vocal opposition. He said Live oaks make Ocean Springs a unique Coast community, including downtown’s entryway, oak-draped Washington Avenue.

“I’m interested in not cutting down Live oaks in Ocean Springs that are over 100 years old unless there is some dire economic necessity and there’s no dire economic necessity here,” Smith said. “The whole neighborhood is up in arms about this.

“Live oaks are like the quintessential part of the ambiance in Ocean Springs. All you have to do is walk down Washington Avenue and you understand the value of Live oaks . . . If you want concrete and buildings and street lights, go to Biloxi or Gulfport. It’s that simple.”