Jackson County gets a new coroner after run-off election

How to register to vote in Mississippi Ready to vote in the next election? There are a few steps you need to take first, such as making sure you are registered properly in the state of Mississippi. Here's how to do that. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ready to vote in the next election? There are a few steps you need to take first, such as making sure you are registered properly in the state of Mississippi. Here's how to do that.

Bruce Lynd Jr. will be the next coroner in Jackson County, according to unofficial election returns Tuesday.

Lynd, co-owner of Heritage Funeral Home in Pascagoula, garnered 8,569 votes, while registered nurse Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman fell behind with 7,458 votes.

Lynd will replace longtime Coroner Vicki Broadus, who is retiring.

Early on in the race, Lynd said he felt he was the the best candidate for the job because of his experience working with grieving families in the funeral home businesses as well as his years of handling budgets and operations there.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He said his life’s work prepared him for the job because he already knew the “ins and outs of the deceased human body, including causes of death.”

As the new coroner, Lynd plans to continue the fight to get a medical examiner back in South Mississippi to perform autopsies to cut down on the time it takes to receive autopsy results from the overburdened staff at the state medical examiner’s office in Jackson.

Seymour felt her longtime on-the-job training as a nurse charged with detecting health problems and dealing with the dead and dying made her the best candidate for the job.

SHARE COPY LINK Desmond Kennedy Bennett, 5, died suddenly and mysteriously on Oct. 11, 2015. The family is still waiting for the full autopsy results from the state medical examiner, two years later.