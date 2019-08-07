Jackson County
Jackson County coroner’s race goes to a runoff. 3 supervisors reelected.
Two political newcomers will square off in a Aug. 27 runoff for the Jackson County coroner’s seat vacated by longtime Coroner Vicki Broadus, according to unofficial returns.
Bruce Lynd Jr., co-owner of Heritage Funeral Home in Pascagoula, pulled in 30% of the vote, with longtime registered nurse Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman close behind with 29% of the vote.
The two were in a field of five candidates that included a longtime deputy coroner, another registered nurse and a police officer.
In the race for a Jackson County supervisor’s seat, voters on Tuesday returned three incumbent supervisors to office.
District 1 Supervisor Barry Cumbest easily defeated challenger Steve Weiden as Cumbest pulled in 67% of the vote to Weiden’s 33%.
In District 3, Supervisor Ken Taylor easily defeated challenger Tommy Martin. Taylor had 70% of the vote compared to Martin’s 30%.
In District 5, incumbent Supervisor Randy Bosarge narrowly defeated challenger George F. Zorn. Bosarge had 50% of the vote and Zorn pulled in 49%.
In the bid for District 4 supervisor, incumbent Troy Ross walked away the winner in the Republican primary with 53% of the vote as ex-supervisors Tommy Brodnax fell behind with 38% of vote compared to less than 9% of the vote for Leach.
The votes Tuesday did not include affidavit and absentee votes.
Here’s a look at the other winners:
Tax Collector:
Republican Kevin Miller 67%
Republican Stephanie Tagert 25%
Republican Anthony “Tony” Shearer 6%
County prosecuting attorney:
Republican Kyle Miller 62%
Republican James “Lee” Farragut III 37%
Justice Court Judge District 1:
Republican Matthew Lachaussee 70%
Republican Richard Rilie Palmer III 30%
Justice Court Judge District 4:
Republican Daniel D. “Danny” Guice III 63%
Republican Suzette Breland 37%
Constable District 1:
Republican Ty Thompson won with 60%
Republican Michael “Mickey” Everett, Jr. had 40%
Constable District 2:
Democrat Calvin W. Hutchins 92%
Democrat Robert C. Reeves, Sr. 8%
Constable District 3:
Republican Shane Langfitt 60%
Republican Kyle Cummings 40%
Constable District 4:
Republican Kerry B. Fountain 85%
Republican Jarrod Scott Burnside 15%
