Jackson County coroner’s race goes to a runoff. 3 supervisors reelected.

Two political newcomers will square off in a Aug. 27 runoff for the Jackson County coroner’s seat vacated by longtime Coroner Vicki Broadus, according to unofficial returns.

Bruce Lynd Jr., co-owner of Heritage Funeral Home in Pascagoula, pulled in 30% of the vote, with longtime registered nurse Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman close behind with 29% of the vote.

The two were in a field of five candidates that included a longtime deputy coroner, another registered nurse and a police officer.

In the race for a Jackson County supervisor’s seat, voters on Tuesday returned three incumbent supervisors to office.

District 1 Supervisor Barry Cumbest easily defeated challenger Steve Weiden as Cumbest pulled in 67% of the vote to Weiden’s 33%.

In District 3, Supervisor Ken Taylor easily defeated challenger Tommy Martin. Taylor had 70% of the vote compared to Martin’s 30%.

In District 5, incumbent Supervisor Randy Bosarge narrowly defeated challenger George F. Zorn. Bosarge had 50% of the vote and Zorn pulled in 49%.

In the bid for District 4 supervisor, incumbent Troy Ross walked away the winner in the Republican primary with 53% of the vote as ex-supervisors Tommy Brodnax fell behind with 38% of vote compared to less than 9% of the vote for Leach.

The votes Tuesday did not include affidavit and absentee votes.

Here’s a look at the other winners:

Tax Collector:

Republican Kevin Miller 67%

Republican Stephanie Tagert 25%

Republican Anthony “Tony” Shearer 6%

County prosecuting attorney:

Republican Kyle Miller 62%

Republican James “Lee” Farragut III 37%

Justice Court Judge District 1:

Republican Matthew Lachaussee 70%

Republican Richard Rilie Palmer III 30%

Justice Court Judge District 4:

Republican Daniel D. “Danny” Guice III 63%

Republican Suzette Breland 37%

Constable District 1:

Republican Ty Thompson won with 60%

Republican Michael “Mickey” Everett, Jr. had 40%

Constable District 2:

Democrat Calvin W. Hutchins 92%

Democrat Robert C. Reeves, Sr. 8%

Constable District 3:

Republican Shane Langfitt 60%

Republican Kyle Cummings 40%

Constable District 4:

Republican Kerry B. Fountain 85%

Republican Jarrod Scott Burnside 15%