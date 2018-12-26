Pedestrian killed by train on Christmas night, Pascagoula police say

Police are investigating the death of a man who died after being hit by a train on Christmas night.

Initial investigation indicates a 56-year-old man was on railroad tracks when he was struck by a westbound train just east of Chicot Road, police Capt. Doug Adams said.





It happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Adams said.

Why the man was on the tracks is unclear.

Adams said medical personnel pronounced him dead.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

At least two other pedestrians have been killed on railroad tracks in Pascagoula, since March 2017.

According to police reports:

A homeless man was sitting on railroad tracks when he was struck by a train just east of Hospital Road in September 2017.





A woman was walking on railroad tracks at 14th Street and ignored warnings when she was struck by a train in March 2017.



