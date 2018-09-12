Ocean Springs boutique owner is looking for Mr. Right on new Lifetime reality TV show

People says it could be the “Bachelor in Paradise” for the fall.
And it’s possible a Biloxi woman who owns a popular boutique in downtown Ocean Springs will return home with a wedding band on her finger.
Brandin Brosh, owner of Charisma: A Girl’s Best Outfit on Government Street, is one of 16 contestants on Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island.”
The reality dating show is a spin off of “Married at First Sight,” a show that documents the first weeks of marriage for couples who met at the altar, People reports.
“Honeymoon Island” premieres on Oct. 23. The 16 contestants are taken to an “exotic island” and must leave the island at the end of the show married or alone.
There are eight men and eight women on the show.
Brosh is the only contestant from Mississippi.
