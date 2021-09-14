Harrison County

One person dies after being ejected in multi-vehicle crash in Gulfport

The Gulfport Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday morning that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

Sgt. Jason Ducre said the accident occurred at 7:52 a.m. on Pass Road in Gulfport.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and died, he said. That person’s identity will be released after family is notified, he said.

Two others were taken to local hospitals. They are in stable condition.

Pass Road remains closed near DeBuys Road, he said, while the accident reconstruction team investigates. Police are directing traffic onto neighboring roads.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.

