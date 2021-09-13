Beach walker finds body in the water in near Courthouse Road in Gulfport, coroner says

A man walking on the beach Monday morning discovering a body face down in the water and called Gulfport police, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

The man was found about 8:30 a.m. along the stretch beach near Courthouse and Tegarden roads in Gulfport.

Switzer said the unidentified man was wearing shorts.

He was taken to the crime lab in Biloxi, where Switzer said an autopsy will be performed, probably on Tuesday, to determine the man’s identification and cause of death.

Also this weekend, a 39-year-old man drowned while swimming near Front Beach in Ocean Springs, WLOX reported.

All of the beaches in Harrison County reopened by Sept. 8 after being cleared of debris from Hurricane Ida.