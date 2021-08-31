18-wheeler hit by CSX train in downtown Biloxi

First responders were on the scene of a train crash in downtown Biloxi that happened at about noon Tuesday.

Biloxi Police Capt. Brian Dykes said the CSX train was westbound at Bohn Street.

The driver of an 18-wheeler had backed up to offload at Gulf Coast Produce, he said. The driver was out of the truck to clear the rear area of the truck,, but hadn’t cleared the tracks.

The train struck the front passenger bumper of the truck.

“No one was injured,” Dykes said.

The train stopped and Dykes said, “All the intersections between Bohn and Lee Street are blocked.”

The crash was cleared and the train began moving at 12:35 p.m.