Two people identified who died in a head-on crash on Interstate 110 in D’Iberville

D’Iberville police have identified the two people who died in a two-vehicle wreck on Aug. 5 on Interstate 110, including one Coast resident.

Police responded to the scene at about 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 5, and discovered the wreck on Interstate 110 southbound just north of the Rodriguez Street exit.

A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle driven by Moses Dang, 57 of Saucier, entered the southbound off ramp to Interstate 110, moving north in the southbound lane, and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Taylor Labrier, a 31-year-old from Illinois.

Dang and Labrier were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information on the wreck is encouraged to contact the D’Iberville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 228-396-4252.

