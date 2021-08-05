Coast woman’s photo with George Bush captured his compassion. Why is Cuomo using it?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is using the photo on the left to defend himself in a sexual harassment case. But Sandra Patterson, whom Bush consoled in Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath in East Biloxi, says there’s no comparison. Bush visited with her and her husband, Lynn Patterson, right in second photo, while they were digging valuables from the rubble. The president stayed in touch and, with First Lady Laura Bush, visited the family in their rebuilt home on Katrina’s first anniversary. Courtesy of Sandra Patterson

Sandra Patterson is highly offended that a photo of President Bush hugging her after Hurricane Katrina has been trotted out in the sexual harassment case that could end New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political career.

Patterson had no idea that the photo from Sept. 2, 2005, was featured Wednesday in the New York Times and other national publications.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin used that photo and others, including one of President Barack Obama hugging a Hurricane Sandy survivor, in response to a scathing state report about the allegations against Cuomo, saying his physical displays of affection were “unremarkable“ and a routine part of a politician’s life, the New York Times article said.

Sandra Patterson and husband Lynn, now deceased, lost their home and Patterson Plumbing business building in Hurricane Katrina. They were trying to retrieve tools from a fleet of their trucks, buried under piles of debris, when Bush visited in the hurricane’s aftermath.

She was hot and sweaty, she said, but agreed to an impromptu meeting with the president.

“He cried with us,” she said. “My husband and son were standing right there.”

Sandra Patterson, whose family lost their home and business in Hurricane Katrina, was pulling possessions from the rubble when she had the chance to meet President George Bush on Sept. 2, 2005. He showed compassion and concern for her family and kept in touch, visiting their home on the first anniversary with his wife. She doesn’t appreciate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo using this photo to imply that his alleged sexually harassment of women was any different. Courtesy of Sandra Patterson

Bush’s compassion no comparison to Cuomo’s actions

Bush even returned, bringing wife Laura, on Katrina’s first anniversary in 2006 to visit the Patterson’s rebuilt home and tour the neighborhood. She served pound cake and lemonade. She had to open the ingredients and make the cake and lemonade while the White House chef watched.

The Secret Service visited her house every day for two weeks to familiarize themselves with the Patterson’s routine and surroundings before the president and first lady arrived

Bush sent the Pattersons a letter after the visit and a 2006 invitation to a Christmas reception at the White House. He also sent Sandra Patterson a letter of condolence when her husband passed away about five years ago.

All are framed on the walls of her home, where she also displays photographs the White House sent her from his visit right after the storm.

She said the president was a genuinely caring person, as was Laura Bush, and she hates anyone would try to twist his good intentions.

“This is just ridiculous,” she said. “ I am offended that (Cuomo) would take me and use me for anything other than what it was intended to be.

“I’m so mad I could bite straws.”

Sandra Patterson, left, and husband Lynn Patterson, now deceased, are pictured with President George Bush in East Biloxi on Sept. 2, 2005. Bush kept in touch and visited them with the first lady on the first anniversary of Katrina, when they had rebuilt their home. Sandra Patterson still owns their business, Patterson Plumbing, which was also destroyed. Courtesy of Sandra Patterson