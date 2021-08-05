Harrison County
Coast woman’s photo with George Bush captured his compassion. Why is Cuomo using it?
Sandra Patterson is highly offended that a photo of President Bush hugging her after Hurricane Katrina has been trotted out in the sexual harassment case that could end New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political career.
Patterson had no idea that the photo from Sept. 2, 2005, was featured Wednesday in the New York Times and other national publications.
Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin used that photo and others, including one of President Barack Obama hugging a Hurricane Sandy survivor, in response to a scathing state report about the allegations against Cuomo, saying his physical displays of affection were “unremarkable“ and a routine part of a politician’s life, the New York Times article said.
Sandra Patterson and husband Lynn, now deceased, lost their home and Patterson Plumbing business building in Hurricane Katrina. They were trying to retrieve tools from a fleet of their trucks, buried under piles of debris, when Bush visited in the hurricane’s aftermath.
She was hot and sweaty, she said, but agreed to an impromptu meeting with the president.
“He cried with us,” she said. “My husband and son were standing right there.”
Bush’s compassion no comparison to Cuomo’s actions
Bush even returned, bringing wife Laura, on Katrina’s first anniversary in 2006 to visit the Patterson’s rebuilt home and tour the neighborhood. She served pound cake and lemonade. She had to open the ingredients and make the cake and lemonade while the White House chef watched.
The Secret Service visited her house every day for two weeks to familiarize themselves with the Patterson’s routine and surroundings before the president and first lady arrived
Bush sent the Pattersons a letter after the visit and a 2006 invitation to a Christmas reception at the White House. He also sent Sandra Patterson a letter of condolence when her husband passed away about five years ago.
All are framed on the walls of her home, where she also displays photographs the White House sent her from his visit right after the storm.
She said the president was a genuinely caring person, as was Laura Bush, and she hates anyone would try to twist his good intentions.
“This is just ridiculous,” she said. “ I am offended that (Cuomo) would take me and use me for anything other than what it was intended to be.
“I’m so mad I could bite straws.”
