A health care nonprofit will give $50 to people who get a COVID vaccine in Biloxi

Those who are hesitant about getting immunized for COVID-19 may find the idea more attractive when they receive $50 for getting their first dose of the vaccine Aug. 4-5 at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, and another $50 when fully immunized.

Open Arms Healthcare Center, nonprofit organization based in Jackson, will be in Biloxi for the first Mississippi Health Disparities Conference to address health disparities in Mississippi.

The organization will have its mobile unit on site and provide drive-up vaccination stations outside the conference center to offer free vaccine and health screenings to the community.

Those who agree to get their first vaccine will receive a $50 Visa gift card, said Deja Abdul-Haqq, director of the office of organizational development for My Brother’s Keeper.

Once they get their second shot three weeks later to become fully immunized, another $50 will be uploaded to their gift card, she said.

The vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4-5, and appointments are not necessary. Those who are getting the vaccine must bring identification. and while the shots are free, she said, they are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one.

They will be provided with a list of locations where they can get the second dose of vaccine, she said.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 rose sharply the second half of July, the number of people getting vaccines also is on the rise.

Open Arms Healthcare said in a press release that while some experts believe the increase in people willing to get immunized is because of the delta variant, others believe some are waiting for incentives.