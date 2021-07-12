Harrison County

The Interstate 110 drawbridge is stuck in Biloxi and all lanes are closed

The Interstate 110 drawbridge in Biloxi is stuck in the open position and motorists are urged to use alternate routes, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The drawbridge got stuck in the open position around 1:15 p.m., an MDOT alert said, and traffic delays are expected for at least two hours or more.

All lanes of I-110 are shut down as a result.

Profile Image of Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
