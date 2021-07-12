The Interstate 110 drawbridge is stuck in Biloxi and all lanes are closed

The Interstate 110 drawbridge in Biloxi is stuck in the open position and motorists are urged to use alternate routes, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The drawbridge got stuck in the open position around 1:15 p.m., an MDOT alert said, and traffic delays are expected for at least two hours or more.

All lanes of I-110 are shut down as a result.

