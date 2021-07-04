Woman dies after trying to walk across US 90, Biloxi police say

A woman died after she was was hit by a car while trying to cross U.S. 90 in Biloxi on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 10:30 p.m., Biloxi police Capt. Bryan Dykes said in a press release.

A woman attempted to cross Highway 90, from the beach side to the north side, in the middle of the the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard, Dykes said.

She was hit after stepping off the curb, and the driver said he tried to swerve to avoid the woman.

He attempted to help the woman, and remained on the scene until police arrived.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, Dykes said.