‘Honor chair’ will remember fallen Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen

A non-profit group that provides tributes to fallen police officers dedicated an ‘honor chair’ Thursday in Biloxi.

The chair was given to the police department to create a memorial for officer Robert McKeithen, killed May 5, 2019, outside of the Biloxi Quave Public Safety Center.

Saving A Hero’s Place is a non-profit organization founded by Tommy and Robbie Capell to honor fallen first responders by creating a specialized wooden chair known as the “honor chair.”

This “honor chair” for McKeithen is the organization’s 171th, said Tommy Capell.

The Beau Rivage casino learned of the organization and reached out to the non-profit’s executive director to coordinate having the memorial constructed in Biloxi.

According to a press release, the honor chair promotes healing and peace for public safety organizations through remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This presentation completes the organization’s trip of honoring three fallen Gulf Coast heroes.

On Tuesday, Saving A Hero’s Place honored Louisiana State Trooper George Baker and Hancock County Deputy Michael Boutte.

The organization began in 2013 and has created chairs for fallen heroes in 20 states.