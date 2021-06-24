Vaccine a ‘better choice’ than COVID, top doctor says, as Coast sees Delta-variant case

As Mississippi continues to post the lowest national rate of COVID-19 vaccines, top public health doctors urged residents to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.

“MS is struggling at the bottom of the country with total vaccination,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a news conference Wednesday.

“ . . . We know you’re likely to get the vaccine or COVID and under every scenario the vaccine is the better choice.”

Dobbs and state Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers of the Mississippi State Department of Health said 70% of residents over 65 have been vaccinated, but numbers fall with age.

Everyone in Mississippi who is 12 years old or older is eligible for a vaccine and they are widely available from the state, public health clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and other providers.

The overall vaccination rate in Mississippi is only 30%, while it is almost 46 nationally, Byers said.

South MS vaccines by the numbers

South Mississippi counties have some of the lowest rates in the state for full vaccination, Mississippi State Health Department records show:

Hancock County — 21%, with only two counties lower at 20% — Smith and Neshoba.

Pearl River County — 21%

George County — 23%

Jackson County — 26%

Stone County — 26%

Harrison County — 27%

By comparison, Madison County has the highest rate at 44% fully vaccinated, followed by Lafayette County, where the University of Mississippi is located, and its neighbor to the south, Yalobusha County.

In addition to low vaccine rates, Harrison, Jackson and Stone and nine other counties also top the list for a high incidence of COVID-19 cases from June 1-14, the latest two-week period available.

Low vaccine rate helps spread delta, other variants

The greatest fear among health experts is that communities with low vaccination rates will see increased illnesses and deaths, even in younger people, as the highly infectious delta variant takes hold in the United States.

The delta variant is slowly making its way to South Mississippi, with the first case now reported in Harrison County, MSDH data shows. Other variants also are present in Mississippi.

Variants can be more dangerous to those with weakened immune systems, even if they have been vaccinated, and the elderly, particularly those in nursing homes.

“Stay tuned,” Dobbs said. “We’re watching the spread closely and we know the variants are going to be a threat to these specific groups of folks.”

But the MSDH also is seeing increased COVID cases and deaths in younger people, Byers said. Last week, he said, the state recorded a number of deaths in residents in their 30s and 40s who were not vaccinated.

Dobbs said the state’s low vaccination rate, if it continues, will make it harder to fully reopen schools and return to normal in other ways.

The MSDH on Wednesday reported a total of 320,292 COVID cases and 7,390 deaths.

“Get vaccinated so we can help control variants and protect each other,” said Jim Craig, MSDH senior deputy. “It’s just part of the message.”

