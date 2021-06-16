Woman driving wrong way on I-10 dies after crashing head-on into RV, Biloxi police say

A woman who Biloxi police say was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 10 on the morning of June 12 has died from her injuries.

A witness had called 911 at 5:30 a.m., Capt. Brian Dykes said in a press release, and reported seeing an SUV going westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, and that the vehicle had been involved in a wreck at mile marker 41 near Shriner’s Boulevard.

Biloxi police located the crash and called in traffic investigators to handle the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say several witnesses saw the dark colored SUV traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 46 at the D’Iberville exit.

The SUV eventually collided head-on with a large RV just east of mile marker 41.

The seven people who were inside the RV — five adults and two children — were unharmed in the crash, police say.

The driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries and was taken via helicopter to Mobile, Alabama, for treatment. She later died from her injuries.