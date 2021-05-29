Harrison County

Hit-and-run kills two on motorcycle in Gulfport; police looking for driver

Gulfport police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed two riders on a motorcycle early Saturday morning on Lorraine Road.
A man and woman died early Saturday when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle as they were headed north shortly after midnight on Lorraine Road just south of Interstate 10 in Gulfport.

The man and woman died at the scene, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Benjamin Bentz said.

Bentz said the Gulfport Police Department is trying to gather video or other evidence that might help identify the driver in the hit-and-run crash.

Bentz is working to identify the bodies and contact next of kin.

She has won state, regional and national journalism awards, most notably contributing to Hurricane Katrina coverage awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service.
