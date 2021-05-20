Harrison County
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a train in Long Beach
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning in Long Beach, the city’s police department told the Sun Herald.
Police received a call at approximately 8:15 a.m. that a pedestrian had been hit by a train heading westbound.
The incident occurred near Jefferson Davis Avenue.
Nearby roads had lane closures, however, all roads have now reopened.
The male victim has not yet been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.
Comments