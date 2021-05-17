Harrison County

Coast man shot, injured, father and a friend in domestic violence case, police say

A Saucier man jailed in Harrison County is accused of shooting and injuring his father and a friend in a car during an alleged act of domestic violence, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release.

Kelsey Munell II, 40, of the 19160 block of Palmer Creek Drive, is accused of firing several shots into the car Sunday night, resulting in superficial wounds to his father and the friend, the release said.

The shooting happened after Munnell and his father got into an argument.

Both shooting victims were taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where they were treated and released, Peterson said.

Munnell is being held on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault. Judge Louise Ladner set his bond at $50,000.

Profile Image of Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service