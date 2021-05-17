Coast man shot, injured, father and a friend in domestic violence case, police say

A Saucier man jailed in Harrison County is accused of shooting and injuring his father and a friend in a car during an alleged act of domestic violence, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release.

Kelsey Munell II, 40, of the 19160 block of Palmer Creek Drive, is accused of firing several shots into the car Sunday night, resulting in superficial wounds to his father and the friend, the release said.

The shooting happened after Munnell and his father got into an argument.

Both shooting victims were taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where they were treated and released, Peterson said.

Munnell is being held on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault. Judge Louise Ladner set his bond at $50,000.