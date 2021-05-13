Coroner identifies woman who died in wreck on Cowan-Lorraine Road

The person who died Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle wreck on Cowan-Lorraine Road has been identified as Cynthia Burges, a 58-year-old woman from Vancleave.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald on Thursday that Burges was driving north when she tried to turn left on Carl Legett Road.

“She was struck by a south-bound vehicle as she tried to cross,” Switzer said.

Switzer said that the other driver of the vehicle, a male, was taken the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“(Burges) was pronounced dead on the scene. It was due to blunt force trauma,” Switzer said. “It doesn’t appear that impairment by either party was a factor.”

The wreck remains under investigation.