Biloxi loses a ‘leader in the shrimp industry’ with death of Richard Gollott

Richard Gollott, a pillar in the Mississippi Coast’s seafood industry, died Sunday after a battle with cancer at 77 years old.

“Somebody like him, that’s like a library burning down because he was just so filled with knowledge that he shared with everybody,” said Vincent Creel, who is the public affairs manager for the City of Biloxi.

“He was a leader, and this community owes a lot to his leadership, his knowledge and his wisdom.”

The two met when Creel was working on a documentary a year after Hurricane Katrina, and “we needed somebody who could tell the story of the Biloxi seafood industry — Richard Gollott was right there to put everything into context.”

Gollott served as vice president of Golden Gulf Coast Packing Company and president of Gollott’s Oil Dock and Ice House, but he also was known for much more than that.

He was involved with the American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) , whose goal is to “represent and promote the interests of the domestic, U.S. wild-caught, warm water shrimp processing industry along the Gulf and South Atlantic” and served several terms on the state Commission on Marine Resources.

TIM ISBELL/SUN HERALD Richard Gollott looks on as Ngot Thi Huynh and Phuc Nguyen process shrimp at Golden Gulf Coast Packing Company in Biloxi, Miss. Tim Isbell Sun Herald

David Veal, executive director of ASPA and a friend of Richard’s for 50 years, said, “It would be hard to find anybody who was liked by more people than Richard Gollott.”

He was appointed to serve on the commission by the governor in July 2004.

Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins said, “Commissioner Gollott was a leader in the shrimp industry, and his vast knowledge helped Mississippi seafood earn worldwide recognition for its quality. He will be greatly missed and his contributions to the commission and our agency will leave a lasting impression on all of us.”

JOHN FITZHUGH/SUN HERALD Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources Commissioners Jimmy Taylor, from left, Richard Gollott and Vernon Asper talk during a break in their meeting at the Bolton building in Biloxi on Tuesday Feb. 19, 2013. JOHN FITZHUGH Sun Herald

He started learning about the industry at just 13 years old and was a third-generation seafood connoisseur as he learned from his father and grandfather.

In 2013, Gollott was given the title of Shrimp King at the annual Blessing of the Fleet for his dedication and commitment to the seafood industry.

He was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast and is survived by his wife, Shirley Tookie, two sons and a daughter, Richie, Anthony and Shelly.

Gollott was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing.

Funeral arrangements are set to take place Thursday, May 13, at the Northside Assembly of God, 14901 Lemoyne Blvd. in Biloxi.

Visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a service starting at 2 p.m.