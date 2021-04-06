Biloxi man dies in school bus crash in Texas

A Biloxi man died in Texas on Monday after he crashed into a school bus transporting students to school.

David Eugene Stickler, 56, of Biloxi, was driving a Dodge minivan, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which responded to the crash at about 7:15 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the school bus was traveling east on 90, behind the bus. When the driver of the bus slowed to make a right turn onto McDermitt Road, the bus was rear-ended by the Dodge.

Stickler was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the school bus was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said 11 students on the bus were evaluated for injuries at the scene, and all were transferred to another school bus and taken to school.

The crash happened near Beaumont, Texas, which is west of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and east of Houston.

The investigation is ongoing.