3 taken to hospital after 18-wheeler flips on Interstate 10 in Biloxi, police say

An 18-wheeler flipped off of Interstate 10 in Biloxi on Tuesday afternoon, and three people have been taken to the hospital, a spokesman for the Biloxi Police Department told the Sun Herald.

It happened in the eastbound lanes just east of the Cedar Lake Road exit. Traffic is congested in the area, and one eastbound lane is open.

Capt. Brian Dykes said an early investigation indicates that debris leaving the back of a flatbed truck triggered a series events that led to the crash.

“Debris from the back of the flatbed truck began coming out and hitting other vehicles,” Dykes said. “Several vehicles pulled over. For some reason that we’re still investigating, the flatbed truck pulled back into traffic in front of the 18-wheeler.”

The 18-wheeler left the road and was on its back in the grass on the south side of the interstate, next to the flatbed, which was right side up.

Dykes said that the 18-wheeler was carrying liquid oxygen, but the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has determined that there has been no leakage from the container.

“The MDEQ has determined that there is no danger to the public, and that it is safe,” Dykes said.

Dykes did not yet have information on the condition of the three people who were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated with more information.