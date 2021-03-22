Katy Perry saw something in Coast resident who earned an ‘American Idol’ golden ticket

Five years after she first auditioned for American Idol, Mississippi Gulf Coast resident Camille Lamb is simply enjoying the ride after earning her golden ticket to Hollywood.

Lamb will make her first appearance on this season of “American Idol” during Monday’s 7 p.m. episode on ABC after impressing judges a couple of months ago during an in-person audition in San Diego.

The 22-year-old Pass Christian resident sang Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly” in front of the judge’s panel of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Setting foot in front of three of the music industry’s most successful performers didn’t come without some butterflies for Lamb.

“It was really nerve racking, being from Mississippi. It’s not like we walk around and run into a famous person all the time,” Lamb said. “I just trusted myself. I’m not a person that is super star struck. I was pretty confident to just go in and give it what I could.”

Things didn’t get off to a great start with her rendition of “Killing Me Softly.”

“Initially, they were unsure of me. I had a voice crack. It was super cute,” Lamb said. “I’m glad they didn’t show the auditions (on the ABC broadcast). It was embarrassing, but I laughed it off. I wasn’t there taking myself too serious.

“Katy Perry was really the person who saw something in me, she and Luke Bryan. Lionel Richie thought I wasn’t ready to compete against that caliber of competition, but Kate Perry and Luke Bryan were very supportive of me. They wanted to see more of me.”

Lamb was given a second chance to sway the judges with another song.

This time, she chose “Whipping Post” by the Allman Brothers.

“I had prepared a couple of songs just in case they needed to hear more,” Lamb said. “’Whipping Post’ really speaks to me because you have the feeling you’re stuck in the tide. Sometimes you feel like that in Mississippi. I love it very much.”

After Lamb nailed her second song, she was awarded a highly coveted golden ticket.

“Immediately, I cried,” she said. “I called my mom and dad and told them. I was just elated.

“I think they were just a little shocked. They believe in me. They were really excited. It felt like I was actually getting rewarded for my hard work and talent. They were very proud to tell their friends.”

After being left out of the ABC broadcast in the first round, Lamb will make her American Idol debut with fellow competitor Althea Grace in Monday night’s show.

Taking advantage of her ‘American Idol’ shot

Lamb received a heads up that the show was holding auditions for the new season of American Idol, and a strong showing in a zoom performance allowed her to make it to San Diego to sing for the three-judge panel.

While she’d always watched American Idol and enjoyed singing, her success this season has given her an opportunity to see music as something that could take her farther than the occasional gig.

“I just be chillin’,” Lamb quipped. “I used to sing in Orleans and I used to do cover band stuff. I love to sing, but I’m not itching to get out there and let everyone know I can sing. It may sound ridiculous, but I just want to live life. I don’t want to be a star. I just want to sing.”

In taking a shot at American Idol, she’s taking a shot at an industry that rewards few in the long run.

“It’s really about having the courage to pursue an experience that will allow you to keep going in the industry,” Lamb said. “American Idol gives you the experience of what it’s like to break in. The best thing is the confidence that it gives you. I was singing in front of three of the biggest names in the industry that have accomplished a lot. It’s so good for my confidence. I felt over the moon. Not a lot of people get to experience it.”