Driver missing after truck speeds into Mississippi Sound without braking, witnesses say

An unidentified man sped past Urie Pier on the Mississippi Sound, drove his truck into the water without braking, swam ashore and left, witnesses told the Gulfport Fire Department when they arrived at the scene Friday morning.

There’s no word yet from the Gulfport Police Department, which also responded, on whether anyone was able to provide a description of the man and if officers are looking for him.

A fisherman who was on Urie Pier witnessed what happened but did not want to talk about it.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Mississippi Department of Marine Resources also were on the scene.

A firefighter said the Chevrolet Silverado truck, which appeared to be a 2000 model, was submerged in 6-8 feet of water.

Initially, Coast Guard personnel and the fire department’s dive team checked the truck to make sure nobody was still inside, Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Bryant said.

The dive team then secured the vehicle. The Chevy was pulled from the water and towed away.

The dive team pulled their two small boats out of the water just after 11 a.m, having spent about two hours of their morning on the incident.