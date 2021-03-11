Wreck shuts down both lanes of traffic on US 90, one vehicle on fire

Members of the Gulfport police and fire departments responded Thursday afternoon to the scene of a multiple-vehicle wreck on Highway 90, where traffic was shut down in westbound and eastbound lanes.

The wreck happened near 20th Avenue and Beach Boulevard.

Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt told the Sun Herald that one vehicle was found to be on fire.

“We had two vehicles involved in a T-bone collision,” Deputy Fire Chief Billy Kelley told the Sun Herald at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. “One of the vehicles had a fire in the engine compartment and we’re still working on that. Two adults and three children were (taken to the hospital). None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.”

Authorities are asking that drivers avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The is a developing story and the Sun Herald will provide additional details as they become available.