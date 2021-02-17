Gulfport man dies, two others injured in crash, police say

A Gulfport man died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 49 near Saucier on Tuesday, according to a release from Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Cal Robertson.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when a passenger car driven by Jason Conway Jr., 20, left the road and overturned.

Conway died at the scene, a release said.

One of the passengers sustained moderate injuries and the other had serious injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, a release said.