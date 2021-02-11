Part of Keesler Medical Center evacuated after suspicious package found

An area at Keesler Medical Center in Biloxi has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package. Tech. Sgt. Cecilio Ricardo Jr.

First responders are on the scene after a suspicious package was found inside the Keesler Medical Center in Biloxi Thursday morning, Keesler Air Force Base announced in a post to its website.

The pharmacy and the front lobby area have been evacuated after the package was discovered. An investigation has begun.

The package was found at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

This story will update as more details are available.