Part of Keesler Medical Center evacuated after suspicious package found
First responders are on the scene after a suspicious package was found inside the Keesler Medical Center in Biloxi Thursday morning, Keesler Air Force Base announced in a post to its website.
The pharmacy and the front lobby area have been evacuated after the package was discovered. An investigation has begun.
The package was found at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
This story will update as more details are available.
