Harrison County deputies seek help identifying a body found in Saucier woods

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman whose body was found by a hunter off a forestry road in Saucier on Monday.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found the woman about 150 feet from the road.

The woman is described as white, 5’4”, and weighing 140 to 160 pounds. She is between 30 and 50 years old and has brown or dark red hair, the office announcement said.

She also had “many distinguishing tattoos:” These are “chest area has a skull with angel wings. Upper right arm/shoulder area has a small skull/crossbones with a pink bow and also a large skull with a pink bow and pink stars below it. Both forearms had butterfly tattoos. Right hip had a blue and black nautical star tattoo. Right ankle had the word “SIN” with a backwards ‘N’.”

Coroner Brian Switzer, who responded to the scene, said that an autopsy conducted Tuesday had not determined a cause of death. Switzer said he estimated the woman’s body had been on the scene for about two weeks, but perhaps as little as a week.

“We’re just hoping she’s local and we can find the family,” he said.

Anyone with information that may help identify the woman may contact:

Harrison County Criminal Investigation Division at 228-896-0678

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 1-877-787-5898