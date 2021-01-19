Harrison County

Gulfport man dies after Monday wreck on Mississippi 53

A 78-year-old Gulfport man has died following a Monday wreck on Mississippi 53 in Harrison County.

Ervin Randall Moore was attempting to cross Mississippi 53 in his pickup truck near Cable Bridge Road when he was struck by a truck that was pulling a trailer with a tractor on it a little after 2 p.m. on Monday, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald Tuesday.

Moore died at the scene and Switzer said his death was determined to be caused by blunt force trauma.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is doing a reconstruction of the wreck and handling the investigation.

Profile Image of Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.
