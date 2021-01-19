Gulfport man dies after Monday wreck on Mississippi 53

A 78-year-old Gulfport man has died following a Monday wreck on Mississippi 53 in Harrison County.

Ervin Randall Moore was attempting to cross Mississippi 53 in his pickup truck near Cable Bridge Road when he was struck by a truck that was pulling a trailer with a tractor on it a little after 2 p.m. on Monday, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald Tuesday.

Moore died at the scene and Switzer said his death was determined to be caused by blunt force trauma.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is doing a reconstruction of the wreck and handling the investigation.