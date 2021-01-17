Man dies in early-morning mobile home fire, D’Iberville police say

A man was found dead early Sunday morning after a mobile home fire, D’Iberville police said.

The city’s police and fire department responded to a report of a fire just before 6 a.m. at Destination Trailer Park, 14318 Highway 15.

They found the home fully engulfed in flames, and Police Captain Marty Griffin said in a statement that firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire with no damage to other homes.

David Michael Murray, 42, was found dead in a bedroom of the residence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the D’Iberville Police and Fire Departments and being assisted by the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Harrison County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime stoppers are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.