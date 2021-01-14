Tate Reeves appoints MS Coast district attorney to appeals court; new prosecutor named

Joel Smith, the district attorney for Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties, has been appointed to the Mississippi Court of Appeals, effective next week.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the appointment Thursday in Gulfport, naming Smith’s chief prosecutor, Crosby Parker, as acting district attorney.

Smith has served as district attorney for about 10 years, building strong support on his staff for crime victims, while Parker has worked as chief prosecutor for seven years.

“I see this as a continued movement toward the opportunity to appoint young, bright, capable leaders,” Reeves said.

Smith said serving as district attorney was his political aspiration. “I wanted to help people at the lowest point in their life and I have no doubt the job will give me the opportunity to do that.”

Smith replaces Sean Tindell, whom Reeves appointed in May to serve as the state’s public service commissioner. Tindell was on hand to congratulate Smith and Parker on their new positions.

Parker said after the announcement: “As DA, I promise to be resolute in ensuring that justice is protected and upheld for all. Our office will continue to work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, who I have the utmost respect for, to use lawful methods in identifying and prosecuting those who commit felony crimes, while also safeguarding the rights of all.”