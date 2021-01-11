2 drivers die, a third injured after wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near Long Beach

Two people died in what appears to be a wrong-way, head-on collision early Sunday morning on Interstate 10 near Long Beach.

State Troopers said it appeared that a 2018 Chevrolet car driven by Michael Orourke, 42, of Slidell was traveling east in the westbound lane at 1:06 a.m. near mile marker 31.

The car collided head-on with a 2012 Honda car driven by 28-year-old Madison Conway of Long Beach, California, that was traveling west in the westbound lane.

The 2018 Chevrolet Malibu then hit a third vehicle also traveling west, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Orourke and Conway were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle, a Gulfport resident, sustained moderate injuries.

The accident is under investigation by MHP.